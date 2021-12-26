84, died November 17, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Lee was born in St. Louis, Missouri on October 16, 1937, to his parents, Anton Novak and Catherine Litzau. He attended St. Mary Magdelene Elementary and was graduated from Eugene Coyle High School. Lee made a career in construction and worked in Saudi Arabia for 18 years. He was the co-recipient of an award for his complete remodel of the king's visiting residence in Dhahran. In addition to his regular work, he built the Hobby Farm Restaurant for the Aramco equestrian facilities and designed and built all the gates and jumps for the first Dhahran Hobby Farm Invitational. He was highly regarded as a creative builder and problem solver, and he was frequently involved in the building of large-scale holiday decorations, nativity scenes, and sets for student musicals. His work in Arabia gave him the opportunity to travel the world. His adventurous spirit led him to traditional tourist destinations as well as more exotic places such as Soviet Russia. Wherever he went, Lee was eager to see, to learn, and to experience life. As a master tile setter himself, he greatly admired high quality craftmanship of all kinds, and particularly those handmade goods from traditional artisans being replaced by modern manufacturing. His travels allowed him to learn about different crafts and collect examples. During his lifetime he pursued skydiving, scuba diving, repelling, and English horseback riding. His lifelong pursuit, however, was helping the people around him. While in Saudi during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, he did so much to support the U.S. troops stationed in the nearby desert that he received a Certificate of Appreciation from the United States Army. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, his three siblings, and one grandchild, Kyle. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Trudi Novak; his children, Karen Novak Gerling, Peter Novak, Michelle Novak Lindsey, Stacy Novak, Tiffany Metz, Scott Alford, and Stacy Alford; 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and countless lives touched by his tremendous kindness. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.