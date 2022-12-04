Leha Putnam

Leha Ann Putnam (née Benoit), 52, of Tucson, Arizona, passed on to glory on Nov. 20, 2022, with loved ones by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Shelby Benoit; brother, Peter Benoit; and father-in-law, Ronald Putnam. Leha is survived by her husband, Ronald Craig Putnam; brother, Edward Benoit III; sister, Jacqueline (Duane) Browski; mother-in-law, Sharon Putnam; brother-in-law, Mark (Andrea) Putnam; sister-in-law, Kimberly Miller; and nephews & nieces: Edward Benoit IV, Nichole Benoit, Cody Lapczynski, Ethan Putnam, and Emily Putnam. Leha was born on Sept. 11, 1970, in Alpena, Michigan. Leha grew up in Alpena, enjoyed family, made lifelong friends, and graduated high school. She moved to Tucson in her early 20's. Leha spent time as a waitress, property manager, and then a career as a real estate agent/realtor. In each field she formed deep friendships due to her friendly, loving nature. Leha loved her family and friends deeply; loved animals; tending to her plants; traveling/road trips; games, cards, and cribbage; and helping others. She was tenderhearted, loved to laugh, and a warrior/fighter to the end. Leha has been taken for cremation with a private family memorial to be held at a later time. She will continue on her travels and adventures while watching out for those she loved. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home.