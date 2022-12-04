 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leha Putnam

  • Updated

Leha Ann Putnam (née Benoit), 52, of Tucson, Arizona, passed on to glory on Nov. 20, 2022, with loved ones by her side. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Shelby Benoit; brother, Peter Benoit; and father-in-law, Ronald Putnam. Leha is survived by her husband, Ronald Craig Putnam; brother, Edward Benoit III; sister, Jacqueline (Duane) Browski; mother-in-law, Sharon Putnam; brother-in-law, Mark (Andrea) Putnam; sister-in-law, Kimberly Miller; and nephews & nieces: Edward Benoit IV, Nichole Benoit, Cody Lapczynski, Ethan Putnam, and Emily Putnam. Leha was born on Sept. 11, 1970, in Alpena, Michigan. Leha grew up in Alpena, enjoyed family, made lifelong friends, and graduated high school. She moved to Tucson in her early 20's. Leha spent time as a waitress, property manager, and then a career as a real estate agent/realtor. In each field she formed deep friendships due to her friendly, loving nature. Leha loved her family and friends deeply; loved animals; tending to her plants; traveling/road trips; games, cards, and cribbage; and helping others. She was tenderhearted, loved to laugh, and a warrior/fighter to the end. Leha has been taken for cremation with a private family memorial to be held at a later time. She will continue on her travels and adventures while watching out for those she loved. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home. 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News