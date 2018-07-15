LEIGH, Octa
66, died suddenly, May 14, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Patricia and daughters, Alexis and Maggie. Born in Manhattan, he grew up in Batavia, NY. Son of Dr. Octa C. Leigh, Jr. and Doris Leigh, RN. Graduated from Millbrook School and Boston University. A love of books led him to work in bookstores and as a publisher's sales representative. He worked for Random House and other publishers for years. He spent years at the U. of Arizona Student Book Store as the trade store manager/buyer. He made lasting friends of sales reps and others who loved books and reading. Octa easily made friends with his gentle ways, impish humor, and love of discussion of books and music. Creating themed collections of songs for his friends was his artistic endeavor. He never met a pun he didn't like nor passed up an opportunity to create one. There were no services. For those who may want to honor Octa, the family suggests that a contribution can be made to The American Heart Association, KXCI Community Radio Station (Tucson, AZ) or Colorado Public Radio (CPR).