Leila Warfield

WARFIELD, Leila Hammel
11/9/1925 - 8/3/2020
A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, educator and philanthropist, Leila passed away on August 3, 2020, soon after being surrounded by her children and celebrating 73 years of marriage to her husband, Totten K. Warfield, Sr.
Leila was one of four children of George and Marie Hammel, born in Austin, Illinois on November 9, 1925. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from the University of Iowa in 1947, and shortly thereafter, married on August 2, 1947 at the Riverside Presbyterian Church to Totten K. Warfield, Sr.
They moved to Tucson, AZ in 1947 and resided in Polo Village, a World War II Veteran village for married couples where she co-founded the Polo Village Nursery School. Soon, Totten and Leila opened three Zesto stores with four children in tow: Totten K. Warfield, Jr.; Thomas Kevin Warfield; Susan Warfield Preimesberger and Pamela Warfield Sands.
When Totten and Leila's children all reached school age, Leila became a school teacher at Tully Elementary school and taught there for 22 years, touching the lives of hundreds of 4th, 5th and 6th grade students. She loved children and teaching.
Growing up in the Warfield family was a blast with weekends and holidays filled with backpacking, boating, camping, climbing mountains, skiing and adventures to Canada, Alaska and all parts of Mexico. Leila and Totten always encouraged their children to bring friends on their trips and to their home where food and cases of Pleasure Time soda were plentiful along with playing in the pool with a spring-loaded diving board or tetherball, basketball, Ping-Pong, Foosball, gymnastic mats and balance beam, musical instruments, and many animals. It was a busy and fun home!
Leila and Totten both retired in 1982 and traveled the world eventually visiting 137 countries.
Leila volunteered with the Perimeter Bicycling Association of America for 33 years, volunteered 18 years with the Arizona Cancer Center, was a member of Sigma Phi Gamma- Lambda Epsilon Chapter Sorority for 48 years, delivered Meals-on-Wheels, was a Cub Scout leader, and a member at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church for over 60 years.
Leila is survived by her husband, Totten K Warfield, Sr.; four children, Totten K. Warfield, Jr. (Donna), Thomas K. Warfield, Sr. (Karen), Susan Warfield Preimesberger (Neal), and Pamela Warfield Sands (Jeff); eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
The Warfield family is grateful for the loving and dedicated care from the staff at Handmaker's Assisted Living. They would also like to thank Home Instead's personal caregivers for their loving care and devotion to Leila, Traditions Hospice Care for their journey with Mom and family, St. Mark's Presbyterian Church for their cards and visits, and to all her friends and family who visited, sent cards, letters and gifts.
Services and a Celebration of Life will be held at Black Oak Pioneer Cemetery, Sonoita, AZ in December 2020.
Donations can be made In Memory of Leila Hammel Warfield to: Tu Nidito - No Child Grieves Alone 3922 North Mountain Ave., 85719, tunidito.org Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
