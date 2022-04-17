Lenice Lohff

Lenice Marie Jindra Lohff (Lennie), passed away at age 85 on March 25, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colorado surrounded by family who loved her dearly. She was born and raised in Clarkson, Nebraska and also lived in Montana, Iowa, Arizona, and Colorado. She is survived by her husband, Martin Lohff; daughters, Elizabeth (Mike Brower) Lohff, Katherine (Mike) Noonan and Christine (Mike) Thompson; step-grandchildren, Jackson and Cade Brower; grandchildren, Karolyn Noonan Jackson, Jacob and Joseph Noonan and Rachael, Maya, and Tyson Thompson.

Lenice Marie Lohff was a warm, caring, generous spirit and she will shine in our hearts forever. We will miss her tasteful style, her hosting delicious meals, and her remembering our birthdays, special life milestones and every holiday occasion with cards, gifts, and shared memories. Lennie's celebration of life will be held in Tucson, Arizona at Desert Hope Church on April 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Goes Funeral Care, 970-482-2221.