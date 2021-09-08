Lenora Mckenzie

MCKENZIE, Lenora

left us to meet her Savior on August 31, 2021 at the Age of 100 blessed years. Lenora was born in Blocton, Alabama on May 1, 1921 to Marie Jeanette' "Janie" and Cyril Darris.

She grew up in this small southern town with an adoring family and many close friends. She married the love of her life, Rex McKenzie, in March of 1939. Rex and Lenora Moved to Tucson in 1951 with their two daughters, Linda and Cheryl. They enjoyed a loving life together for 52 years.

Lenora is preceded in death by her husband, Rex; sister, Amelia Caldwell; brothers, Albert and Marshall Darris and daughter, Linda McKenzie. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl and son-in-law, Bill Cox; five grandchildren, Kim Turner, Scott Turner, Korby Colvin, Corey Cox and DeVon Bronson (Scott); seven great-grandchildren, Garrett Picchioni, Whitney MacDonald (Cory), Kelcy Bronson, Ryan Bronson, Haley Bronson, Kyle Cox and Chandra Noland; three great-great-grandchildren, Willa Mae MacDonald, Shea Noland and Gage Noland.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Catalina Church North, 480 East Ina Rd.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Angel Charity for Children. (www.angelcharity.org) Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTHLAWN.