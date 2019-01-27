LENZ, Henry J.
We are saddened to announce that Henry John Lenz, husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2019. Henry was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 15, 1926 to Joseph and Frieda Lenz (nee Kusterer). He grew up in Dayton and enjoyed sports; football, basketball, baseball and track. He received his diploma from Stivers High School and was drafted into the Army during World War II, serving from 1944 to 1946. Upon his return, he became a journeyman carpenter and married Bernice Adkins. In 1956 he, his wife and two children moved to Tucson. In 1980 he became a maintenance worker at the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind, a job he enjoyed until his retirement. He loved the students! He loved his family and providing vacations for them was one of Henry's passions. He enjoyed piloting a plane, and one of his favorite hobbies was playing golf at Rolling Hills Golf Course, where he was famous for his one-handed putting style. His sense of humor, smile and his stories will be missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Bernice; daughter, Gina and two sons, Desmond (Kris) and Thomas; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. At the family's request, please, no flowers; donate to your favorite charity or just do a good deed for someone. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.