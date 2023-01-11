Leo Golembiewski

Leo B. Golembiewski (Coach G) passed away peacefully at home January 8, 2023 at the age of 73 with his loving wife Paula by his side. Coach G was born in Berwyn, IL on September 10, 1949 and grew up in Lyons, IL. He attended Benet Academy and St. Procopius College graduating in 1971 with a B.A. in History. Leo became the founder and head coach of the University of Arizona Icecat Men's Hockey Club. From 1979-2011 Coach G compiled an overall record of 634-217-23 appearing in ten elite eights, eight final fours and winning the National Championship in 1985. Leo received his Master's degree in Education from the University of Arizona and taught at Salpointe Catholic High School. A devoted Chicago White Sox fan, coached and mentored youth baseball leagues in Tucson including Salpointe Catholic and Sabino High Schools. Coach always said "baseball is my passion, hockey is my job". Survived by his wife of 45 yrs. Paula, his mother Irene, brother Chester (Carol) of Tucson, brother-in-law, Dan (Nancy) Parz of Michigan, many nieces and nephews and his cats. He was preceded in death by his father, Chester Sr., father-in-law, Arthur Parz Sr., mother-in-law, Stella Parz and brother-in-law Arthur Parz Jr. Services will be held at Bring's Funeral Home Thursday, January 12 from 4 to 8 pm Rosary at 7 pm with a funeral mass Friday, January 13 at 10 am at Corpus Christ Catholic Church. A private family interment will follow at Holy Trinity Monastery in St. David, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Procopius Abbey, 5601 College Road, Lisle, IL 60532 or Augie's Quest to Cure ALS P.O. Box 9886 Denver, CO 80209.