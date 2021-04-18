Leo Kimminau

KIMMINAU, Leo

A Life Dedicated to Family, Faith, Country and Service. Born December 28, 1931 in Zenda, Kansas, Leo Fredrick Kimminau, Sr. (Maj. USAF, Ret.) flew west for the last time and passed into eternal life on April 3, 2021, Holy Saturday, in Tucson, Arizona. Leo was affectionately known as "Pop-pop" to his family -- his greatest pride and joy and to whom he committed his life, love and full service. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Elsie Jane (Youngers); six children and their spouses, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two brothers.

After high school, Leo enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and was certified as an aircraft mechanic before completing pilot training, earning "Distinguished Graduate" honors from Class 54-E (the "Awesome Aviators") and being commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1954. Pilot adventures took him all over the world flying many different aircraft and included serving in Vietnam in 1966 as a Forward Air Controller flying the O-1 "Birddog." He received the Air Medal, Bronze Star and Distinguished Flying Cross before retiring from the Air Force in March 1972. After USAF retirement, Leo worked and pursued his B.S. degree in the evenings and on weekends graduating Cum Laude from Regis College in Denver, CO in 1982. During retirement years in Tucson, Leo volunteered in Catholic religious, community and Republican political organizations.

While Leo was proud to serve his country through military service, he was a passionate Catholic who considered himself a servant for the Holy Family and the children of Fatima, prayed the Rosary daily, advocated for the restoration of the Traditional Latin Mass and always tried his best to live by Saint Padre Pio's words to "pray, hope and don't worry." Arrangements by RESTHAVEN/CARR-TENNEY MORUTARY, Phoenix, AZ.