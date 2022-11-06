Leon Sniegowski

Leon is survived by his parents Lynn and Richard Sniegowski of Tucson. He was born in Hawaii and left "us" in Tennessee. His extended family and friends range throughout the United States of America. A "road warrior" for almost 10 years in which he pursued interests, hobbies, landscaping opportunities, along with a passion of cooking. He had spent time in 37 of the 50 states throughout his journeys. He was kind, generous to a fault and an "old soul" who felt that he had never "quite" fit in. Leon was interred on Dia de los Muertos at All Faiths Memorial Park/Cemetries in Tucson, under the professional guidance of Micaela Fosmire and Gaby Perez, true "Earth" angels. A service to remember to share, laugh and recant some of the moments of this young, man's life will be scheduled for a later date. "I was not proud of what I had learned but I never doubted that it was work knowing." Hunter Thompson