Leona Alberding

ALBERDING, Leona Glee

85 passed away December 21, 2020. Known as Glee she was born in Merna, Nebraska, on May 20, 1935, the sixth of eight daughters born to John and Bessie Harrold. After teaching in a one room schoolhouse in Nebraska, she married Arthur Alberding and moved to Arizona receiving a bachelor's and master's degree from The University of Arizona. After a career with Tucson Unified School District as a teacher, counselor, and administrator she volunteered for several causes, helping many children.

She is proceeded in death by her husband of 58 years, and her five older sisters. She is survived by her children, Kathy (David Wilson), Cindy, and Jon, and granddaughters, Meaghan and Brianne Wilson. Services will be private. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION AND BURIAL.

