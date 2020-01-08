Leonard Basurto

BASURTO, Leonard E. Retired Lt. Colonel, Ph.D.
Passing into the spiritual world, Leonard entered the gates of heaven on Sunday, December 29, 2019, after his courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Prior to entering eternal life, Leonard personally blessed family, friends and his VA care team and thanked them for their love and support. Born May 2, 1943, in Tucson, Arizona to Reynaldo Huerta Basurto and Reina Rábago Basurto. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Irma, niece Jessica, and several members of the Madero and González families. He is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Amelita; brothers, Larry (Grace) and Ruben (Aida); sisters, Patricia (Paul), Debra (Rogelio), Conchita (Vaughn), Velia (Rudy) and Carmen (Larry); many nephews and nieces; and nine Godchildren; together with many former TUSD colleagues, and childhood/high school friends. Leonard was a beloved tío, nino, father figure, friend and more importantly husband to "his" Amelita. He served in the United States Air Force and the AZ Air National Guard until retirement as Lieutenant Colonel. Leonard was surrounded by the love of children, having served as principal at Roberts Elementary School and then as Director of the Bilingual Education Department for the Tucson Unified School District. After retirement from TUSD, Leonard served as principal at St. John the Evangelist Catholic School. He later continued to volunteer endlessly throughout the community, with the Pima County Interfaith Council and with St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was very proud to have coordinated projects with county, city, and Catholic parish officials towards the completion and development of the St. John's Community Park which includes a skate park. He was very active in many social justice issues. The family would like to thank Msgr. Raúl, Fr. Abrams, Fr. Seraphim, Fr. Nsom, So. AZ VA Health Care System, AZ Chapter Paralyzed Veterans of America, ALS Center at Banner UMC South Campus, AZ Chapter ALS Association, Imelda, Lupita and many family members for the loving care they provided during this difficult time. We are forever grateful to his nephews/Godsons Joey and Rey, for their assistance and loving support of their Nino. A Rosary will be recited at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 602 W. Ajo Way on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Mass will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. We love and miss you more than words can say. May you rest in eternal peace and always watch over us. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated in memory of Leonard E. Basurto to the AZ Chapter Paralyzed Veterans of America or the AZ Chapter ALS Association. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.