Leonard Everett

98, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on April 7, 2021 in Scottsdale. Leonard was born in Kingston, New York to R. Kenneth Everett and Norma Everett on December 12, 1922. He grew up in Cambridge, New York and graduated from Colgate University in Hamilton, New York in 1946. His college years were interrupted by World War II, where he was stationed in the Pacific theater on the island of Guam. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1945.

After his graduation from Colgate, he arrived in Tucson, Arizona, and graduated from the University of Arizona law school in the iconic class of 1949. He practiced law in Tucson for over 50 years, mainly in insurance defense and medical malpractice defense. He was an excellent trial attorney, earning national accolades and the respect and praise of his colleagues and the Arizona State Bar. Many of his fellow lawyers considered him to be one of the best Arizona civil trial attorneys during his lengthy and successful tenure. He was an expert at handling complex litigation and simplifying difficult issues for juries. His style was unique and characterized as being concise (he was the master of the three question cross-examination), being tough when he had to be, and being uncanny in sensing what a jury was thinking. He loved the "just a minute now, your honor" objection, and was never more alive than when in front of a jury.