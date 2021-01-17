Leonard Marks

MARKS, Leonard, Jr.
Assistant Secretary of the
U.S. Air Force 1921-2020
World War II Veteran serving as
an Army Captain
Ted went into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior December 30, 2020. He loved the mountains, desert and the blue skies in Tucson, Arizona.
Born to Leonard and Laura Marks in New York City, N.Y. on May 22, 1921. He was preceded by the death of his parents and his first wife, Edna W. Marks. He is survived by his loving wife, Toni Marks of 34 years, who will dearly miss her best friend. Ted did not go into the light alone as Toni was at his bedside when he left to go home. He will be greatly missed by his five children and three grandchildren.
A Graduate from Drew and Harvard School of Business, Ted had a passion for higher education and teaching. One of his most endearing endeavors was the time he spent as a Professor with Stanford University. He was a Director and Vice President of many Fortune 500 companies. He was a decorated Reserve Brigadier General. His full list of accomplishments is too great to list, much more than most can strive to full-fill in a lifetime. During his retirement he kept remarkably busy and sat on the board of directors for several "fortune 500" companies including Northern Trust Bank of Tucson.
He loved to travel all over the world and meet new friends. Ted had many close friends and was very well liked not just for his many funny life stories but as an honest and well-respected man. He had great love and devotion for his family and encouraged the thought of positivity. Whether it was a rainy day or blue skies and sunshine; he would often say," It is a beautiful day". He loved great food and fine wines, he loved the motto, "Life is too short, to drink bad wine". Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Until we meet again my Love…