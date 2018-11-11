LEONARD, Michael "Mike" A.
81, of Tucson, Arizona, died peacefully at home on November 1, 2018. He was born on August 3, 1937 in Cadillac, Michigan, son of the late Hugel Leonard and Mildred (Johnson) Leonard of Cadillac. A celebrated automotive executive with a widely-respected work ethic, Mike leaves behind a remarkable legacy of kindness, generosity, professional achievement, and deep dedication to his family, friends, and community. Mike was raised in Lake City, Michigan, and graduated from Alma College in 1959, where he served as president of Delta Sigma Phi and met his wife, Fran Leonard. They were married in 1960. On graduating from college, he launched a respected career that spanned more than 40 years in the automotive industry. He retired in 2002 as managing partner of Executive Resources, Inc. Prior to this, he served as president of Harman, Inc., vice president and group executive of Allied Signal Automotive, and group vice president of Bendix Corporation, where he helped to establish companies across many parts of the world. He also served on the board of directors of Kalyani Brake Company with several foreign subsidiaries. In addition to his degree from Alma College, Mike received a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Wayne State University and graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a Master of Science, where he was elected a prestigious Sloan Fellow. Always generous with his time and leadership talents, Mike earned the rank of trustee emeritus at Alma College, and served as chairman of the Presbyterian Villages of Michigan. As significant as his commitment to career, education, and community were, his devotion and love for his family were what mattered most to him. Mike spent nearly every summer on the shores of beautiful Lake Cadillac, where he enjoyed boating and spending time with his grandchildren. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by many. Mike is survived by his wife, Frances (Erickson) Leonard and two daughters, Anne Leonard Phillipson (Richard Phillipson) of Ovid, Michigan and Kristin Leonard Pearson (Garth Pearson) of Lake Forest, Illinois, as well as five grandchildren, Richard Phillipson, Emma Phillipson, Ian Pearson, Katie Pearson and Ellie Pearson. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Apostles, Oro Valley. A committal service will be held in Cadillac, Michigan at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.