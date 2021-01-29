 Skip to main content
Leonard Nichols

  • Updated

Passed away at 97 on January 6, 2021 at home peacefully with his beloved caregiver by his side. Survived by his son, Glen Nichols; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was a World War II veteran in the Merchant Marines, he loved his country and loved to travel the world. There will be no service as he will be laid to rest in California. Family asks in lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

