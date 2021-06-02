 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leonard Sparrold

Leonard Sparrold

  • Updated

SPARROLD, Leonard

born October 4, 1930 to Stanley and Julia Sparrold, died May 11, 2021 in Middleton, Wisconsin at the home of Penny Grieves, his companion of over ten years. Leonard, known to his friends as Len, was generous, fun loving, and enjoyed life to the fullest. As a consummate learner, Len became a Mechanical Engineer and later, an Optical Engineer. Len learned to surf, sail, and pilot small aircraft. He studied classical guitar and would often play for his guests. After retiring from Hughes Aircraft Co. in 1990, Len turned his attention to Cowboy Action Shooting. He was a lifelong hunter and hiker. Leonard is predeceased by Noreen Dineen Sparrold, wife of 58 years, and is survived by their six children, 16 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Wisconsin Parkinson's Association at www.wiparkinson.org or send a check to Wisconsin Parkinson's Association, 16655 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 330, Brookfield, WI 53005.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Keys to preventing exhaustion during video conferences

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News