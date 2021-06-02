 Skip to main content
Leopoldo Rascon

Leopoldo Rascon

  Updated

RASCON, Leopoldo E.

passed away on May 29, 2021. He was born on May 2, 1940 in Mineral De Dolores, Chihuahua, Mexico to Fernando and Julia Rascón. He was married to Charlotte Gowin and had three children, Teresa, Peggy and Wendy. He later married Alicia Hernandez and had two boys, Fernando and Marco. He has 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was a beloved brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was a rancher by trade and also an owner of a landscape business. He enjoyed reading, playing his guitar and family gatherings. Memorial Service is scheduled at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 3081 W. Orange Grove Road. Masks are required in the chapel.

