Lera Gates

passed away on November 24th, 2021 at the age of 95. She is survived by her son, (Robin); daughter-in-law, (Jan Fulwiler); three grandchildren, (Freya Eddy, Erin Gates, and Chris Gates); eight great-grandchildren, a sister, (Peggy Murphy) and her two children, (Lera and Andy). She was preceded in death by her parents and her youngest son, Thomas. Lera was born in Zeeland, Michigan, grew up Waukesha, WI, and raised her family in Madison, WI. She moved to Tucson in 1971. Lera had a bachelor's degree in geology and a master's degree in education. She taught secondary school science in Tucson.Lera loved Arizona's wide-open skies and said her favorite song is "Don't Fence Me In." She was adventurous and lived life on her own terms. She loved dogs and raised many Rottweilers. She enjoyed driving around Tucson in her Jag XKE convertible with a Rottweiler at her side. She became an instrument rated pilot in her 50s and flew coast to coast. She traveled to Alaska and Mexico in her motorhome. She was a lifelong learner and founding member of the SAGE senior learning society (now OLLIE). She always had a stack of books by her chair. She felt her biggest contribution was raising her two sons. She was spiritual and looked forward to joining her family and her many two and four legged friends.In lieu of flowers, Lera asked that people hug their pets and donate to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona or the Pima Animal Care Center.