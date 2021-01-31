Leroy Blackledge

BLACKLEDGE, Leroy A.
89, of Tucson, AZ passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021. He was born November 4, 1931 in Cedar Rapids, IA. He attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Kansas State Teachers College and University of Kansas earning BS and MA degrees in Education and American History. He taught school for 30 years before retiring. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Korean War and served two years with the Iowa Air National Guard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, of 45 years and his brother, Wayne. He is survived by his son, Scott Blackledge of Austin, TX; his daughter, Kristine Lehto of Thornton, CO; a brother and sister, Harold and Janet Blackledge both of Cedar Rapids, IA; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Leroy moved to Arizona in 2000 where he met Misty Gwin and shared the remainder of his life with her. Memorials can be sent to the American Cancer Society of Des Moines, IA or Every Step Hospice of Des Moines.