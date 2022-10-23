 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leroy Smith

95, of Tucson, AZ, passed away October 17, 2022. He was a WWII veteran and a life-long welder. Leroy is survived by his children, Dennis Smith, of Show Low, AZ, Carolyn Lohr, of Port Orchard, WA, Sheila Reynolds, of Tucson, AZ and Gary Smith, of Tucson, AZ; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, of 67 years, Betty, in 2016 and grandson, Christopher Johansen. He will be laid to rest at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of MARANA MORTUARY AND CEMETERY.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Data literacy is becoming necessary in everyday life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News