Leroy Smith

95, of Tucson, AZ, passed away October 17, 2022. He was a WWII veteran and a life-long welder. Leroy is survived by his children, Dennis Smith, of Show Low, AZ, Carolyn Lohr, of Port Orchard, WA, Sheila Reynolds, of Tucson, AZ and Gary Smith, of Tucson, AZ; eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, of 67 years, Betty, in 2016 and grandson, Christopher Johansen. He will be laid to rest at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the care of MARANA MORTUARY AND CEMETERY.