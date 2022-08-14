Leslie Dickinson, formerly Rohen, 73, passed away at her home in July 7, 2022. Born in Peoria, IL, to Lester & Anne Plattner (née Steffen), Leslie spent her career as a compassionate hospital & hospice nurse. As the bright, magnetic center of our circle of family & friends, she will always be warmly remembered & deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, John W. 'Bill' Dickinson, daughter Lacy Rohen (Amber Urquijo), and brother Ken Plattner (T. Claire O'Connor). Celebration of Life: 3pm, 8/26/22, East Lawn, 5801 E Grant Rd, Tucson. Livestream at facebook.com/EastLawnPalms. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Food Bank of Southern AZ or charity of your choice.