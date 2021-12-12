Leslie Erdman

Les was active in Freemasonry serving as the Worshipful Master of Tucson Lodge #4 in 1983. He initiated, passed, and raised his son, Carl, who is following in his footsteps as Worshipful Master of the same lodge. Les was proud of his service, both in law enforcement and as a Mason. He was a man dedicated to his family and his community. He always put family first, sometimes doing without himself. He always had a humorous story to share and would explain what Donkey Basketball was to anyone willing to listen.