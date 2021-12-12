Leslie Erdman

ERDMAN, Leslie Carl
passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. Les was born on January 22, 1937 in Paxton, Illinois, to Harold Henry August and Mona Juanita (Hamm) Erdman. He was the oldest of Mona's five children, Frederick (deceased), Juanita, Twyla, and Gerald, and a half-sister, Donna Mae.
He graduated from Rantoul High School. While at a basketball game, donkey-basketball, he met his wife of 65 years, Donna Marie (Wilner).
Together, Les and Donna had four children, Robin (Doug Locke), Kathy (Marty Sandler), Carl (Jr.) and Brenda (Scott Travis). From those children came eight grandchildren, Leslie, Elizabeth, Carolyn, David,(Locke) Breanna, Kody (Marble), Jeff (deceased), and Jason (Marble). From which have given them eight great-grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents, siblings, Frederick and Donna Mae; grandson, Jeff and great-grandson, Christopher Shaw.
He is survived by his siblings, Twyla and Gerald and all his children.
Les started as a plumber's assistant, and after moving to Tucson, Arizona he was accepted in the Tucson Police Department, and worked in law enforcement for most of his working life. After retiring from law enforcement, he worked a few short-term jobs until Donna was ready to retire.
Les was active in Freemasonry serving as the Worshipful Master of Tucson Lodge #4 in 1983. He initiated, passed, and raised his son, Carl, who is following in his footsteps as Worshipful Master of the same lodge. Les was proud of his service, both in law enforcement and as a Mason. He was a man dedicated to his family and his community. He always put family first, sometimes doing without himself. He always had a humorous story to share and would explain what Donkey Basketball was to anyone willing to listen.
He will be sorely missed by his family, Masonic brethren and friends.