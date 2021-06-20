Leslie Gilbertson

Les grew up in Minnesota, served in the Air Force and moved to Tucson where he graduated from the University of Arizona College of Law in 1961. He practiced law as a sole practitioner for 50 years, was dedicated to his clients, admired by his colleagues and thoroughly enjoyed his work. In his early years of practice, he was involved in protecting individual and civil rights. His law practice focused on helping individuals that were injured or disabled. In 2003, Les was selected Tucson's outstanding pro bono attorney as a member of the Volunteer Lawyers Program.

He touched the lives of many, and as much as he loved his work, his life was centered around his family. He provided his family protection and stability with his gentle guidance, strength and love. Les was kindhearted, selfless and compassionate. He was admired and loved by his family and friends. He was a mentor for many and had a playful sense of humor. Les never had an unkind word to say about anyone, he had tremendous patience and saw the good in everyone.Les had many hobbies over the years. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Society of American Magicians for over 50 years. He gave several local performances. He was also a member of the Psychic Entertainers Association for over 30 years. He enjoyed snowboarding, hunting and scuba diving. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughters, Colleen (Rodney), Melodie and Dena (Gaylen); three grandchildren, Roslyn (Matt), Jase (deceased) and Morgan (Billy); three great-grandchildren, William, Jackson and Kyndl; sister, Dolores and many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.