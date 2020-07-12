Leslie Goott

GOOTT, Leslie Anne "Bambi"
Our hearts are hurting as our beautiful sister, daughter, grand-daughter Leslie "Bambi" Anne Goott, age 40, passed away from a long illness on July 8th, 2020 in Tucson. Arizona. She was born December 23, 1979 in Great Falls, Montana to Lance Goott and Sharon Lee Whitaker.
To honor her memory, she will be laid to rest next to her mother. At Valley View Memorial Park, there will be a private family service at a later date.
