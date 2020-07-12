Leslie Goott

Leslie Goott

  • Updated

GOOTT, Leslie Anne "Bambi"

Our hearts are hurting as our beautiful sister, daughter, grand-daughter Leslie "Bambi" Anne Goott, age 40, passed away from a long illness on July 8th, 2020 in Tucson. Arizona. She was born December 23, 1979 in Great Falls, Montana to Lance Goott and Sharon Lee Whitaker.

To honor her memory, she will be laid to rest next to her mother. At Valley View Memorial Park, there will be a private family service at a later date.

To view full obituary and leave condolences for the family visit www.valleyviewfh.com Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News