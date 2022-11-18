Leslie Riggins

Leslie Arthur "Art" Riggins went to be with the Lord on November 5, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona, where he has lived since January 1994. Born August 20, 1930, in Lincoln, Nebraska, he and his parents moved to California in 1933 and to the community of Colton in 1939. He graduated from Colton Union High School in 1948 and continued his education at San Bernardino Valley College where he graduated in 1951. He married Bebe Anne Jenkins in 1950; their union was blessed by four children. He graduated from San Jose State College in 1953, spent two years in the U.S. Army, and returned to complete a graduate year and begin his teaching career in 1956. Subsequently he earned Masters degrees in Education, English, and Library Science. He taught at San Jose High School (San Jose, CA), Pioneer High School and Whittier High School (Whittier, CA), and at Rift Valley Academy (Kijabe, Kenya, East Africa). After returning from Kenya, Art and Bebe served as Western Area Representatives for Africa Inland Mission from 1991 to 1996 when they retired to Tucson, Arizona. In recent years, Art has been active in Northwest Community Friends Church and Vistoso Community Church in Tucson. Art is survived by his wife of 72 years, Bebe; his four children, Debra Jane (Garcia), Bruce Edward, John Douglas, and David Bliss; and his four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.