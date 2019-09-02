WILKA, Lester A.
On August 7, 2019, Lester peacefully passed into heaven to be forever with his wife of 66 years, Jeanette. Lester was born on November 19, 1931, in Genoa, Ohio, to Marian and Otto Wilka. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and then returned to Ohio where he and Jeanette had a dairy farm. The family moved to Tucson in June 1961. His many places of employment included Silverbell Nursery, Tucson Unified School District, Duval Mines and Avis. In addition, he volunteered many years at the Southern Arizona VA Hospital as well as the Food Pantry at Trinity Presbyterian Church. He is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Jeanette; sisters, Alice Clink (Ralph), Dorothy Lindsey (Alton) and Florence Floro (Allen) and brothers, Richard and Harold (Norma) Wilka. He is survived by daughter, Shirley; son, John; grandchildren, Kassandra (Temple, TX), Emalie (Tucson), Sharon (San Antonio, TX) and Camden (Pecos, TX). Also surviving are brother-in-law, Edgar (Nancy) Buck; sister-in-law, Kathryn Wilka as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Memorial Donations be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church Food Pantry or the VFW. Thank you God, for allowing us to share our time with Lester. You will be missed by many. We will love you forever. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.