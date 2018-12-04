LETTAS, Andrew
94 passed away on November 24, 2018. "Andy" was born in Hornell, New York in 1924 as a first generation American of Greek immigrants, Christ and Victoria Lettas. He was a P51 fighter pilot during World War II, flying one of the last strafing missions over Berlin in 1945. The family moved to Tucson in 1947 due to the ill health of their father. In 1950, Andy and his brother Gus decided to open a bar on Miracle Mile known as Gus and Andy's. Over six decades this establishment would become a top restaurant and Jazz Club. Andy is survived by his daughter, Victoria Lettas; grandson, Nikolas Pearce Lettas; sister, Kathryn Congelli; niece, Tina (Dan) Chambers along with many grand nieces and nephews. Gravesite Service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangement by EVERGREEN CEMETERY & MORTUARY.