LEVY, Virginia Mae (nee Riggs)
Age 92 of Golden Valley passed away January 6, 2019. Accomplished pianist, masterful cook, polymath, activist (USCPFA, League of Women Voters, etc.), fluent in Czech and French, U of MN grad, graceful, kind, exacting, generous to a fault, beloved, brilliant and beautiful to the end, she will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by husband, Seymour; parents, Herbert and Ardelle Riggs; beloved sisters, Catherine Riggs Hildeen and Harriet Riggs McGinnis; daughter-in-law, Jill McAllister. Survived by children, Stuart Alan Levy (Karen Medina), Susan Levy Haskell (Fred Levy Haskell), Ellen Jo Levy (William R. Claybaugh II); grandchildren, Gavriella "Gavi" Levy Haskell, Sophia Valentina Virginia Claybaugh-Levy. Funeral service Sunday, January 13, 2019, 12:00 noon HODROFF-EPSTEIN MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 126 E. Franklin Ave., Mpls, 55404; followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Park, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd., NE, Mpls. Celebration of her life to be held in February. In lieu of donations, please find something you love and enjoy it, give it a hug, do what you can to move it forward. She would want that.