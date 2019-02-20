LEWIS, Ethel Bell
97, passed on February 7, 2019. Ethel was born September 28, 1921 in Marshall, TX. Ethel married Will Lewis in 1939. The couple moved to Tucson in 1941. They founded Will Lewis Janitorial Service, the family business which served the Tucson community for over 40 years. Ethel, affectionately known as "Mother Lewis" was an unapologetic true and faithful soldier for God, she gave selflessly. Ethel was preceded in death by husband, Will Lewis; sons, William Lewis, Jr., Raymond Lewis, Sr., and Larry Lewis. She is survived by children, James Lewis, Janet Hammond of Tucson. Clarence Lewis, Vera Woodard and Kenneth Lewis of Phoenix. Daughters-in-law, Yvonne (James), Vicky (Clarence), Beulah Perrault Lewis (William, Jr.), 17 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She will be forever loved and missed. Services: Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Mt. Olive COGIC. Arrangements by SOUTH LAWN MORTUARY.