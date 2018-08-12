LEWIS, Mary Maddalena Giacoma
passed away peacefully in her home on August 7, 2018. Born in the Bisbee Hospital in 1928, Maddalen, was the eldest daughter of James Pin Giacoma and Ruth Clare Giacoma (née Costello). She was raised in Tombsone, AZ. After graduating from Tombstone High School, she moved to Tucson to attend the University of Arizona. She was active in the Arizona Alpha chapter of Pi Beta Phi sorority where she met many lifelong friends. She graduated from the U of A in 1949 with a major in Elementary Education and a minor in Spanish. She married Eugene "Gene" Lewis of Willcox, Arizona in 1951. They settled in Tucson. Mary taught school at C.E. Rose Elementary. She loved teaching but stopped working to start a family. She and Gene raised four children and shared 56 years of happiness together. In their later years, they enjoyed going on RV trips together, taking trips to Europe with their many good friends, and spending time in Pinetop, AZ. Maddalen was a supportive wife, wonderful homemaker, loving mother, and a trusted friend. She is survived by her children, Scott (Kate) Lewis, Jim Lewis, Denna Lewis and Carrie (Mark) Anderson; her 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, James P. Giacoma; her mother, Ruth C. Giacoma; her only sibling, Mary Monica Giacoma, and her husband, Eugene Rawlings Lewis. A Mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tombstone on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. with burial and reception afterward. Arrangements are being handled by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army or charity of your choice.