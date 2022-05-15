Lewis Slaven

Lewis Elden Slaven, 88, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2022, in Tucson, AZ. A loving husband, father, brother, and friend to many, he brought joy and laughter to those he met. Especially memorable were his truck driving tales, enthusiastically shared with everyone, which included specific details that not only added to the stories, but remained clear in his mind to the end. Lewis loved to drive and made it his profession. His early career included hauling ore in Colorado, and later drove for IML and Ryder PIE. He befriended many drivers and others during his 25+ year career. He stopped driving in 1984 due to a disabling disease which he endured the rest of his life. Lewis was one of twelve children and was born in Kendall, KS in 1933. He served our country in the US Army where he was honorably discharged in 1959. He later lived in Salt Lake City, UT and Tucson, AZ. Lewis's condition required extensive care and his family would like to thank the many caregivers who lovingly provided for his needs and significantly improved his quality of life through friendship and support. Viewing and funeral services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary at 3401 S. Highland Drive, Millcreek, UT, at a time to be determined, followed by interment at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W. 4100 S., West Valley City, UT, beside his wife Ruth. Funeral and burial arrangements will be updated on the Wasatch Lawn Mortuary website. Lewis is predeceased by his children Eldon and Donna, and survived by his children Glen (Mary), Gary, Vicki and Susan (Michael), and all of their children and grandchildren. He is predeceased by siblings Ruby, Win, Lily, Frank, Maurice, Melissa and Teddy, and survived by siblings Paul, Charles (Marcelle), Isabel (Silas) and James, and all of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.