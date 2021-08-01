Lewis Smith

SMITH, Lewis Reading

of Tucson, Arizona, passed away at his home on July 9, 2021. He was born in Lake County, Indiana on June 4, 1935 to R. Barlow Smith and Lois (Riddle) Smith. He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from MIT in electrical engineering. He worked as a circuit design engineer, independent consultant and engineering manager for a number of electronic companies. As an early employee of Analog Devices, he designed many of their first products. Later, as a consultant for EG&E, he designed the video preamplifier for the first Mars Lander. At Burr-Brown, he developed precision data acquisition products.

He married Evelyn Wolff in 1957; they spent over fifty years together. After her death, he married Jean Scheibe; they spent 12 years together. He is survived by his wife, Jean; her children, Fred and Cyndy; his children, Elizabeth, Steven, Philip and Sharon; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, three siblings, Annabel Wullaert, Walter Smith and Peter Smith; a sister-in-law, Penelope Wolff and all of their families.