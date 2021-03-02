Lila Humphreys

of Sonoita, AZ, died peacefully February 11, 2021, nine days after her 82nd birthday. Lila was raised in Hicksville, NY, by her parents Sigurd and Olga Sjem. She moved to southern Arizona in 1978 with her husband, Pete who passed away 15 years earlier and their three children. Lila is survived by her children, Kathe Rowen, Jennifer Humphreys and Peter Humphreys; nine grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Her life in Sonoita was marked by her active faith life, her service with Sonoita-Elgin Emergency Services, and her devotion to her family's herd of dairy goats until the passing of her husband Pete. She lived out her last 15 years with her friend and companion, Dale Wykes. She will be remembered fondly by her family and community, for whom she always demonstrated her generosity and compassion. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.