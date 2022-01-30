Lillian Godoy

GODOY, Lillian Theresa (Rogers)
went to be with the lord on Friday, January 14, 2022. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt. Born and raised in Tucson, AZ. She worked at the VA Hospital here in Tucson as a Certified Nursing Assistant for over 20+ years taking care of the veteran patients that were admitted to the hospital. Her sense of care and compassion was felt by the patients she took care of.
Lillian raised and took care of four children on her own in the south side of Tucson. She provided for them and made sure that they were taken care and in good hands. With the help from her uncle Salvador, she was able to keep her children in a home, clothes on their backs, shoes on their feet, and food and water in the stomachs. Her love for her kids was limitless, she saw no faults in them, and no matter what went on in her own life, her children always came first. Her natural mother's intuition was the guiding force to her kids as they themselves got older into adulthood and had kids of their own.
In 2019, Lillian married the love of her life Keith Rogers. It was love at first sight, a bond that was meant to be. They were meant for each other, and the love was very strong and very real. They were by each other's side from good to bad, sickness and in health, till death do them part. And she loved her husband with every inch of her heart. She had finally met the man of her dreams. Their love is an everlasting emotion, and the memories of their love and time together will be never forgotten.
Lillian loved to cook; she was a great cook. Someone who could spend hours in the kitchen making meals for the family and also her coworkers at work. Her favorite foods to make were tacos, tamales, sopa, and pork chops. Just to name a few out of a wide range of foods she loved to make. She could feed a village if she wanted to, and at times she did! Her cooking had an impact of all who tried her food, and who was lucky enough to be there to watch her cook. She also loved holidays. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter were her favorites. She would celebrate them will all of her heart, and she always made sure her kids were involved in celebrating as well. She made it work with what was available and turned it into a holiday to be remembered for years to come.
Lillian loved music, she could have the music play on and on most of the day in her home. Her favorite genres were wide ranged, from classical music to rock n roll, to modern rap and hip hop. She was naturally an old soul with music, but a new school attitude with the new music. From listening to music here in America, to listening to music from India, Mexico, and different parts of the middle east. The music was all that matter, and it was what caught her eye and also her ear that she had an emotional attachment to the music she listened to,
Lillian had a heart of gold, and her loving ways were infectious. From spending time to her kids, grand kids, her husband, and her uncle, to hanging out with her friends and loved ones, she was always herself, she spoke from the heart, and was the life of the party. She brought life to the party, and she was elegant in her overall persona. She definitely was one in a billion.
Lillian is survived by her children, Adaline, Louie, John, and Desiree. Her grandchildren, Jacob, Seattle, Aaliyah, and Jenny. Also, her husband Keith; her uncle, Salvador; her mother Isabel; her father Robert; her sisters, Socorro and Mireya; her brothers, Jerry and Bobby; her nieces and nephews, her loved ones, and her friends as well.
Lillian's impact on her family, children, loved ones and friends will be felt forever. Her character, her ways, her sense of humor, and her sense of love will be missed deeply with all of their hearts and souls. The time she spent with us will never be forgotten, and her wisdom will not be taken for granted. She's forever loved, forever missed, and forever in our hearts.
Memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, with a Rosary and scripture service beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary (North Chapel), 204 S Stone Ave. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.