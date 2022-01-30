Lillian Godoy

Lillian loved to cook; she was a great cook. Someone who could spend hours in the kitchen making meals for the family and also her coworkers at work. Her favorite foods to make were tacos, tamales, sopa, and pork chops. Just to name a few out of a wide range of foods she loved to make. She could feed a village if she wanted to, and at times she did! Her cooking had an impact of all who tried her food, and who was lucky enough to be there to watch her cook. She also loved holidays. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter were her favorites. She would celebrate them will all of her heart, and she always made sure her kids were involved in celebrating as well. She made it work with what was available and turned it into a holiday to be remembered for years to come.

Lillian loved music, she could have the music play on and on most of the day in her home. Her favorite genres were wide ranged, from classical music to rock n roll, to modern rap and hip hop. She was naturally an old soul with music, but a new school attitude with the new music. From listening to music here in America, to listening to music from India, Mexico, and different parts of the middle east. The music was all that matter, and it was what caught her eye and also her ear that she had an emotional attachment to the music she listened to,