Lillian Nakazato passed away at 94 years of age on May 8, 2022 (Mother's Day). Lillian was born on July 12, 1927 in Stockton, California, the only child of George and Yukie Fujimoto. After graduating from high school in Chicago, Lillian went on to earn a B.S. from the University of Michigan in 1949. Lillian married Susumu Nakazato in 1949 and they soon welcomed two sons, Arthur and Paul. Lillian earned an M.S. in Education from California State University-Hayward in 1967. She set an example of hard work throughout her life, first as a histology technician at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, and later as a high school biology teacher (Pleasant Hills High School, CA)and as a high school guidance counselor (Gateway High School, Monroeville, PA). After her sons were grown, she and Sus moved to Tokyo for his work as a nuclear engineer with Westinghouse. There, Lillian worked as a tour guide for the U.S. Tokyo Club, leading tours throughout Asia for fellow Americans living in Japan. When Sus retired, they returned to his hometown of Sacramento, CA. where LillIan worked in a real estate office and volunteered as a classroom assistant for elementary school science students. Lillian is predeceased by her parents, her husband Sus, and her son U.S. Magistrate Judge Arthur Nakazato. She is survived by her son Paul Nakazato, M.D. and his wife Jane (of Tucson), her granddaughter Hope Nakazato (Ben Wright) of Bethel Park, PA, her grandson Pen Nakazato (Zaina) of Chicago, and her great-grandson George Arthur Wright. For the past nine years, Lillian forged many friendships over competitive games of bridge at her residence at Brookdale Santa Catalina. Lillian loved travel, playing tennis and bridge, and watching sports (especially football and tennis) on TV. She endured with fortitude and grace the trial of being interned with fellow Japanese-Americans during World War II. She led a life of service and adventure and enjoyed teaching young people. She also took great delight in and was very proud of her grandchildren.