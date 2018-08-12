LILLIE, Christine Ann
(nee Edwards) Grimes, Mahon
Born Leeds, England, October 8, 1945, died Tucson, AZ, July 27, 2018. Survived by sons, Jimmy Shannon Grimes (Anjee) and Timothy Allen Grimes (Kathy) and daughter, Nicole Williams (Chris); grandchildren, Madeline, Rebecca and Nolan Grimes and Amie Lillie; great-grandson, Julien Lillie; brother, Guy Edwards (Trish) and many dear friends. Predeceased by husband, David Lillie. She will be remembered for her love of cats, great sense of humor, generosity, thoughtfulness and lack of cooking skills. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 6, 2018, for details call Tim 520-820-4550.