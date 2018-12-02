LIM, Estelle Don
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Estelle (Stella) Don Lim on November 22, 2018, at age 89. Born January 22, 1929 in San Francisco, CA to Mr. and Mrs. Don Watt, she graduated from Tucson High School in 1947 and in 1953 married Raymond Lim, her high school sweetheart. She earned a degree in education from the University of Arizona, and taught briefly in San Diego where Raymond was stationed while serving in the Navy. They returned to Tucson, where she taught elementary school for over 30 years at Carrillo, Drachman and Lawrence schools. She loved teaching and was beloved by her many students. In retirement, Stella enjoyed travel, bowling, bike riding, animals, music and her family. She and Raymond dedicated ten years of volunteerism with Mobile Meals, delivering meals to homebound seniors. Her life was devoted to serving others. Stella is preceded in death by her brothers, Harold and Richard and sister, Josephine. She will be lovingly remembered by Raymond, her husband of 65 years and children, Keith, Dana, Melinda (Steve) and Heidi (Michael); grandchildren, Vanessa (Larry), Joe, Jessica, Eric, Michelle, Emelia and Natalie; great- granddaughter, Leah; brother, Leonard (Helen) and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. We will miss Stella and she will always be in our hearts. The Lim family would like to express special heartfelt thanks to Sherry, Stella's main caregiver and best friend, and to Jennifer from the Parkinson's Wellness Center, who kept her moving and smiling. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson AZ 85705. A private burial will follow on Sunday. Donations in memory of Stella may be made to Arizona Pet Pantry, 3535 N. Stewart Ave., Tucson, AZ 85716 (azpetpantry.org) or the Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 W. River Rd., Tucson, AZ 85704.