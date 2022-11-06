Lina Seale

Lina Glenn Jahn Seale, born November 6, 1927, died March 27, 2020, from Covid-19. Lina Glenn was born in Houston, Texas. She grew up in Houston, attended the University of Houston, where she was a cheerleader. She met Robert Seale in a physics class, and they were married after her sophomore year. She was the breadwinner while he was in graduate school. They had four children in the 1950s, and moved to Tucson in 1961. She enjoyed traveling, trying new recipes from all over the world, playing bridge, gardening, entertaining friends and family, and attending UofA basketball games. She enrolled in college when she was 38, and finished her BA degree at the University of Arizona. She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Ernest, at ten months, from whooping cough, her parents Rhoda and Grover Jahn, her husband of 66 years, Robert Seale, and her daughter Anne Marie Ets-Hokin. Her sister Ina died in August 2022. She is survived by her children, Katherine Holsclaw (Lyn), Linda Tiltman (Alan), and James Seale (Essie Yamini), seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. her sister-in-law Sue Ofield (Paul), four nephews and one niece. Her descendants include an engineer, two doctors, three PHD's, an Army veteran, two teachers and several artists and business owners. A gravesite memorial service will be held at East Lawn in Tucson on Monday morning, November 7, 2020 at 10:30. Donations may be made in her memory to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, phassociation.org/donate/