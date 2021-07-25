Linda Barter

BARTER, Linda Hale
Age 83, of Tucson, passed away on July 11, 2021. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Charles and sister, Joyce Wiley and survived by sons, Kent (Melissa) and Hale (Kathryn); granddaughters, Corryn, Shelby, Kelsey and Haley; sister, Alice Hirt and by many nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Linny. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, and raised on the family farm in the rural southern Illinois community of Cottonwood, the oldest daughter of James and Betty Hale. Linda and Charles were high school sweethearts, attended the University of Illinois, and married in 1958. She graduated in 1959 with a degree in Home Economics Education. They moved to Tucson to both attend graduate school at the University of Arizona, where she received an M.S. in Home Economics. Early on Linda taught high school, worked as a home agent for Arizona Cooperative Extension traveling around rural AZ educating families, and taught at Pima College. The family moved to Sahuarita in 1977 so Charles could be close to his work at the mine, but Linda started commuting to Tucson for her M.Ed. in Counseling at the UofA, and for work as a counselor at Planned Parenthood and then as a coordinator at Tucson Centers for Women and Children domestic violence shelter. After Charles' death she moved back to Tucson and became part of the community at Villa de Jardin.
Linda was a community organizer and activist. As a board member for her sons' St. Marks preschool she lobbied the legislature to fund public kindergarten, went on to serve as local PTA chair and then chair of AZ PTA National Legislative Network for passage of gender equity in education, and was the 1977 Arizona PTA Parent of the Year. At St. Marks Presbyterian church she organized a regional task force for women's equality in the church and society, including lobbying AZ for ratification of the E.R.A. In the 80's and 90's Linda led initiatives for domestic violence protection for women and children, including as chair of the Southern Arizona Task Force on Domestic violence, and legislative chair of Tucson/Pima County Domestic Violence Commission; the Mayor honored her in 1986 as an Outstanding Citizen of Tucson for her domestic violence work. She organized the first statewide March for Choice and was coordinator of the Southern Arizona Reproductive Health Coalition working on women's reproductive health legislation.
Linda was instrumental in getting women into political office to legislatively support women's rights and welfare. She was local and state president of Arizona Women's Political Caucus, recruiting, training, and promoting multi-partisan pro-choice women candidates for local, state and national offices. In 1997 she was named a Y.W.C.A. "Women on the Move" recipient, and in 2013 she was honored with the AWPC Mim Morris "Women Making History Award."
Mom's main project was raising two sons. Her unconditional support and practical guidance were constants in our lives. After dad died, she channeled her wisdom, strength, and compassion into her four granddaughters. She was always someone family and friends could go to for support and advice. She will be remembered by a special group of Tucson families who have shared their lives together over more than 50 years. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 starting at 5:00 p.m. (until 8:00 p.m.) at Iron Horse Fabricators, 503 E. 9th St., Tucson, light food and drinks provided. We welcome sharing of comments and stories about Linda. Please attend only if you are vaccinated. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Arizona List - "Linda Hale Barter Training Fund", Women's Foundation of Southern Arizona, or Planned Parenthood of Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.