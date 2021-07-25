Linda Barter

Age 83, of Tucson, passed away on July 11, 2021. Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Charles and sister, Joyce Wiley and survived by sons, Kent (Melissa) and Hale (Kathryn); granddaughters, Corryn, Shelby, Kelsey and Haley; sister, Alice Hirt and by many nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Linny. She was born in Evansville, Indiana, and raised on the family farm in the rural southern Illinois community of Cottonwood, the oldest daughter of James and Betty Hale. Linda and Charles were high school sweethearts, attended the University of Illinois, and married in 1958. She graduated in 1959 with a degree in Home Economics Education. They moved to Tucson to both attend graduate school at the University of Arizona, where she received an M.S. in Home Economics. Early on Linda taught high school, worked as a home agent for Arizona Cooperative Extension traveling around rural AZ educating families, and taught at Pima College. The family moved to Sahuarita in 1977 so Charles could be close to his work at the mine, but Linda started commuting to Tucson for her M.Ed. in Counseling at the UofA, and for work as a counselor at Planned Parenthood and then as a coordinator at Tucson Centers for Women and Children domestic violence shelter. After Charles' death she moved back to Tucson and became part of the community at Villa de Jardin.