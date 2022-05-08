Linda Boyd

Linda Diane Boyd of Tucson, AZ and Darlington, MD passed away on April 15, 2022, in Tucson from natural causes. Linda was born on October 13, 1946, to Jack Harold Reiser and Pauline Esther Reiser in Alexandria, VA. After graduating from Towson State University, she began her career as a math teacher in Baltimore. She continued her career as a beloved math teacher and administrator in Tucson when she moved there 40 years ago. Her success continued after retirement as she authored the acclaimed book "The Video Poker Edge". Linda was an animal lover and loved to travel. She was always seeking to learn with a hunger for additional knowledge. She is survived by her best friend of many years Bob Chance, by her sister Eileen Appleman, her nephew David Stern and her stepsons Chad Boyd and Wade Boyd. She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends who loved her sense of humor and energy. Linda was one of a kind and will never be forgotten by all that were fortunate enough to know her. Vistoso