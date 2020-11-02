 Skip to main content
Linda Breshears

In Loving Memory of

BRESHEARS, Linda Ann

Linda/Mom/Grandma: mother, grandmother, wife, friend, volunteer, teacher, traveler, lover of life. She died on October 13, 2020, leaving a legacy of love, kindness, tenacity, determination and sharing. Born in Spokane, WA, she lived much of her life in Los Alamos, NM and moved here with her husband, Dale, in 2015. Her Tucson family remembers her for all the ways she shared herself with us and the many celebrations that were part of our family culture. She is greatly missed.

