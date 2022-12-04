Linda Cruz

Linda Christine Cruz, age 82, passed away from natural causes peacefully in her home in Tucson, Arizona on November 21, 2022. Linda was born in Washington D.C., February 7, 1940, to Mable Christine Turner and Harold Ernest Turner. Linda was a beloved mother, daughter, friend, and "Nana." Linda married Christopher Cruz, in 1956. Together the couple went on to have 4 children, Kelly, Christopher, Yvonne, and Melinda. Linda later went on to marry the love of her life, Roger Pelto, in 1983, until his untimely death. Linda worked her entire professional life. For many years, Linda worked for Tucson Unified School District, where she later retired from transportation administration. Linda had a big family that she loved very much. She had 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. You could always count on her to be the first to send you a birthday card and the first to call you on your special day. Linda was a dedicated Catholic her entire life. She said her rosary every day faithfully and would go to Catholic mass every Sunday. Linda was a talented artist; she enjoyed painting and drawing, and got her inspiration from the beauty of the desert. She loved reading, sewing, traveling, shopping and going to the library. Linda also loved going out to eat and trying new restaurants. Linda was the rock of her family; she was one of a kind. She will be missed greatly by everyone. Linda's memorial service will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel South Lawn. 5401 South Park Ave, Tucson, AZ 85706.