92, Born: August 30, 1929 Ohio Passed: March 26, 2022 Linda attended OSU. She worked as switchboard operator for Ohio Bell and receptionist for the Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center. Retired to Tucson, being her gregarious young at heart self, Linda enjoyed the nightlife. She liked playing cards and listening to music. Now embraced by our Lord Jesus and reunited with loved ones. Peace in rest. Arrangements by Adair Dodge Chapel.