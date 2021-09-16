Linda Gardner

79, died peacefully surrounded by her two daughters September 14, 2021. She was a longtime Evanston resident, and spent her winters in Tucson for the last 20 years. She was the devoted mother of Amy Klein (Dan Owens) and Julie Klein; beloved grandmother of Mitchell, Griffin, and Taylor; treasured sister of David "Tim" Wanger (Sandy); loving daughter of the late David Wanger Jr. and Elinor Wanger (nee Popper); and caring stepmother of Leslie Gardner (Bill) and Neil Gardner (Amy). Graveside Service Friday, September. 17, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Rd, Skokie, IL. The service will also be streamed on the Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pima Animal Care Center, www.friendsofpacc.org/support-pacc-pets, or the Chicago Food Depository, www.chicagosfoodbank.org. For shiva info: 847-256-5700. Arrangements by WEINSTEIN & PISER FUNERAL HOME.