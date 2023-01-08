Linda Gillespie

Linda came into this world on January 19th, 1951. Born to Henry S. Sherrill and Dorothy L. Hindman. She left us on the morning of December 14th, 2022. She had her Courageous Warrior of a husband and steadfast son by her side. If you knew Linda, even if you just met her, you felt the radiance she brought into the room. Linda is survived by her two grandchildren Brandon and Loma, her son Paul Leschak, her step-daughter Alex, Her husband Russell Gillespie, three brothers, three sisters, as well as one step-father. She always gave us everything she had to give and we are so grateful for who she was, as well as what her spirit will continue to be. Celebration of life is on January 14 at 11 AM at Catalina Foothills Church, 2150 E. Orange Grove Rd., Tucson, AZ.