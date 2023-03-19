Linda was born in Minneapolis, MN, settled into St. Paul Park, MN to raise her family then migrated to sunny Tucson, Arizona where she courageously fought a long battle with two different cancers but inevitably lost on March 9th, 2023, with her family by her side at age 73. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Michael Haskins, her parents Raymond and Trinidad Jubera, her two brothers Raymond and Richard Jubera, her three sisters Gloria Herskind, Rose "Dolly" Rocha and Sally Rudolphi. Bonnie is survived by her two children, Lisa (Paul) Gomez, Jason (Darcie) Haskins, her two grandchildren Matthew Schoer and Cora Gomez and her great-grandchild Aillil Schoer, her two sisters Delores Kocienda and Mary Knudsen and many nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be a Celebration of life on March 22nd, 2023, between 2-4 p.m. at the Rincon Country Mobile Home Park Clubhouse, 3411 S. Camino Seco, Tucson, Az 85730. Please wear your Vikings gear! Linda and Michael will be buried together on April 22nd 2023 at 1 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery located at 2101 Lexington Ave So, Mendota Heights, MN 55120.