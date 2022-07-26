Linda Higgins

Linda Leigh Higgins died peacefully at home on July 22, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. She was born November 9, 1943, in Arlington, Virginia to Paul and Estelle Newton. Linda graduated with a BA and MA in English from the University of Arizona. She had a full life filled with a love for family, friends, education, and travel. In 1966, Linda married Jerry Higgins and they spent their married life as a Navy family in various parts of the United States including Guam and Hawaii. During this time, she was involved in leadership positions with the Navy Wives Association. Linda spent much of her childhood years in Japan. This sparked her love of traveling which included a later return to Japan where she taught English for fifteen years. During her time abroad she visited many countries around the world including some exotic ones such as Borneo and the Chinese cities of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hong Kong. When she returned to Tucson, she taught English and English composition at the UofA and Pima College. Linda was a keen wit and held a captive audience in any room she entered. Her humor and extensive knowledge on a variety of topics, especially history, and specifically English history, made her the most interesting person at any gathering. She loved the English language and enjoyed competing in word games with her family. Her only losses were when she occasionally showed compassion to her opponent and let them win. She was a humanitarian with a voracious interest in the state of the country as well as the world. She knew that current events would eventually become the history she loved. As the oldest of ten siblings, she inspired and lead the way with a bright torch. She celebrated life and always encouraged those around her to do the same. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, her parents, and brother, Stephen. She leaves behind her cherished sons and daughter-in-law, Jerry (Rayette) of Whidbey Island, Washington, Sean of Tucson, adored granddaughter, Cassandra of Tucson, grieving siblings, Carolyn (Richard) of Libertyville, Illinois; Paul (Madelyn) of Fort Worth, Texas; Barbara of Ahwatukee; Catherine (Steve) of Minden, Nevada; Mark (Eileen) of Oro Valley; Patricia (William) of Phoenix; Janet of Gilbert; Michael of Mesa; and many nieces and nephews along with favorite cousins in Kentucky. Linda will always be our "ichiban" grandmother, mother, and sister who will forever remain in our hearts. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel.