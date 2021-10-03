Linda Lewis

Loving wife to Jeff, and mother of Paul and Grant departed September 18, 2021. Born in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, Linda was a graduate of the University of Florida and St. Mary's Law School in San Antonio, TX. Linda taught English in Richmond, VA, while her husband, Jeff, was in dental school at the Medical College of Virginia. She then followed her husband during his long military career and lived in both Asia and Europe, before retiring in Tucson. Linda went on to become an active Master Gardener, and later was involved with the Friends of Aphasia nonprofit organization. Linda was also on the board of the Tucson Botanical Gardens.