Linda Lough

Linda Marie Lough (nee Breeding), (originally from Tucson, AZ) of 2240 Kent Drive, Florissant, MO 63033 entered into rest June 29, 2022. Beloved Wife of Lawrence "Warren" Lough; preceded in death by father, Herschell William and mother, Goldie Marie Breeding (from Tucson AZ) loving mother of Michael William (Ellen) Lough and Jennifer Diane (Gerald) Bauer and grandmother of Emily Margaret, Alison Grace, and Joseph Warren Lough (all from MO); sister of Rosalie Briggs, Robert Lee Shepard, William Clanton Breeding, John Paul (Debbie Breeding) and Catherine Noel Breeding (all siblings of Tucson AZ)., Linda was dearly loved by her immediate family, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Linda graduated from Pueblo High School with honors and a scholarship to the University of Arizona. While attending University of Arizona, Linda was employed at McLellans Department Store. After marrying Warren, she moved to Salem, Missouri and then to Florissant, MO where she worked for many years as a Cashier at Schnucks grocery store. Linda was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life is being planned for October 1, 2022, at Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, Missouri 63301; contact Warren for details. Donations to American Heart Association in honor and memory of Linda Marie (Breeding) Lough. Arrangements by Baue Funeral Home.